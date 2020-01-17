President Stevo Pendarovski hosted Thursday reception for the diplomatic corps in Macedonia. At the meeting, he noted that the main goals of foreign policy are NATO membership and start of accession negotiations with the EU.
The President wishes all EU member states to recognize this key moment for bold and concrete steps in this direction.
In this context, I expect and appeal for the new negotiation methodology to be adopted by the end of March 2020 at the latest, and in parallel with the adoption of the methodology, the decision to set a date for the start of negotiations with Macedonia and neighboring Albania to be adopted. We do not need the negotiations as a political trophy, but as an instrument and a process during which we will change and reform to achieve the necessary standards by which European democracies are recognized.
