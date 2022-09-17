Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski announced he will travel to Sofia on October 1, at the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

Pendarovski has had four phone conversations with his colleague Radev so far, about electricity import.

He informs that the inter-connector between Greece and Bulgaria is being opened there, and several presidents and prime ministers from the region will be present, in order to show that we should no longer be seen as enemies, on the contrary, as good neighbors who they help each other even in trouble.