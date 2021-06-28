President Stevo Pendarovski is against the idea of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev going to Sofia.
In an interview with TV Sitel, Pendarovski said that until Bulgaria forms a political government and constitutes a four-year term Parliament, no Macedonian official has nothing to ask from Sofia to negotiate the dispute with Bulgaria.
My recommendation to the Government is to keep to the sectorial, action cooperation and not to try at all now, in this period, or in the next, if they do not have a chance to form a Government, to make a breakthrough on those issues, said Pendarovski.
Comments are closed for this post.