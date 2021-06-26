Until Bulgaria forms a political government and constitutes a parliament that will have a four-year term, we have nothing to ask from Sofia, President Stevo Pendarovski said Saturday in an interview with TV Sitel. He suggests the government in this period to focus on action cooperation with Bulgaria that will build trust, but not to discuss the main points of division.

My recommendation to the government is to keep to the sectorial, action cooperation and not to try at all now, in this period, or in the next, if they do not have a chance to form a government, to make a breakthrough on those issues, said Pendarovski.

Regarding the accusations from the opposition that the government is selling out the state identity, Pendarovski, referring to what the Prime Minister told him, said that there is no such thing.

I cannot speculate whether that happened. I can only tell you what the Prime Minister told me it was discussed. From everything the Prime Minister told me, there is no such thing, neither written nor verbal. That is what I know, said Pendarovski.