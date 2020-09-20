History says that we should continually adapt with time and use it for the well-being of people. The Ecumenical Patriarchate is an example of how one can remain consistent with values but at the same time be dynamic in facing current challenges, says President Stevo Pendarovski in the letter to Bartholomew, Archbishop of Constantinople-New Rome and Ecumenical Patriarch, on the start of the Church New Year.

It is my honor to address You and express my sincere wishes on the beginning of the Church New Year. History says that we should continually adapt with time and use it for the well-being of people. The Ecumenical Patriarchate is an example of how one can remain consistent with values but at the same time be dynamic in facing current challenges, says President Pendarovski in the letter.

The President informs the Patriarch that the state has decided to use the time over the past three years to its benefit and leave historic disagreements behind.