Macedonian President, Stevo Pendarovski, said in an interview with Kanal 77, that waiting for the vaccines could delay the date for holding the census for a month or two.

Only because of the arguments of the opposition of VMRO-DPMNE and Levica, that because of the pandemic they may not open their doors… If that is a problem, waiting for the vaccines, because of fear among some citizens, only because of the pandemic, why not postpone it for a month or two?! We need the census, the problem is not the law, but the date. If the corona is the problem, the government may consider postponing it for a month or two, Pendarovski said.