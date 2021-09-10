Commenting on the census and the technical issues that occur, President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with “360 degrees” that if 25 days are not enough, an additional five days will be added.

In the past, the census lasted for 15 days. It now lasts 25 days. I have heard about some technical issues, but we must not stop the process for those reasons. If necessary, we will pass a law to extend the census for another five days, but we must participate in the census, said Pendarovski.