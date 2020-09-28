President Stevo Pendarovski extended on Monday congratulations to members of the Bosniak community in Macedonia on the occasion of the International Day of Bosniaks – September 28.

Together with the other ethnic communities, the Bosniak community sincerely and tirelessly contributes to all spheres of social, economic and cultural life in our country, contributing to building a society for all. We are proud that unity and respect for diversity are the strength of our common homeland. As a state, we will continue to meet the highest standards in the protection of the ethnic, linguistic and religious identity of all our citizens and will work on nurturing and promoting the Bosniak culture and tradition with dedication, the note reads.