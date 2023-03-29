At a ceremony with the highest state and military honors, President Stevo Pendarovski welcomed Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Wednesday in Skopje.

Van der Bellen began Tuesday his official visit to Macedonia accompanied by his wife Doris Schmidauer, First Lady of Austria, in Ohrid, according to a press release from the President’s office.

Van der Bellen and Pendarovski held tête-à-tête meeting followed by a plenary meeting of the delegations of Macedonia and Austria.

The topics of discussions included overall bilateral relations between Macedonia and Austria, possibilities of its strengthening with an emphasis on economic cooerpation, country’s EU integration path as well as open issue in the Western Balkans and situation in wider region, Presdient’s office said in a press release.