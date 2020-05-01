President Stevo Pendarovski said that he will convene a meeting of top party leaders between May 10 and 12. VMRO-DPMNE has been calling for a meeting to resolve the political crisis that has developed as the country is left without a Parliament and is ran by executive decrees under a state of emergency which even Pendarovski acknowledged is extended in violation of the Constitution.

But SDSM has so far refused to attend a meeting of party leaders and is trying to get the Parliament that was dissolved to make way for early elections to re-convene. VMRO-DPMNE and DUI insist that this proposal is also in violaton of the Constitution.