Pendarovski will convene the Security Council tomorrow Macedonia 30.03.2020 / 18:50

Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski will hold a new meeting of the Security Council tomorrow, to discuss the coronavirus epidemic. Pendarovski will expand the Council to include top healthcare, economic and monetary officials.
