The office of President Stevo Pendarovski announced that tomorrow he will give the mandate for the creation of a new Government to SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev.

According to Pendarovski’s office, the decision is made because the coalition with BESA, led by Zaev, won the most seats in the new Parliament. SDSM and BESA have 46 seats, two more than VMRO-DPMNE, and both main parties are far from the necessary majority of 61 seats.

Zoran Zaev informed President Pendarovski about his talks with several parties to secure the majority that is needed to form a Government, Pendarovski said in his press release.

This will give Zaev 20 days to present a Government before the Parliament for approval. Although there is doubt over whether the Parliament has been constituted, as no Speaker was elected, Pendarovski said that he is pressed by the constitutional deadline to award the mandate no more than 10 days after the Parliament holds its first session.