President Stevo Pendarovski has extended New Year’s greetings to all citizens, wishing them peaceful holidays and lots of health in 2022.

We are sending off another year that we spent with the pandemic that claimed many lives. A year in which we lost many of our fellow citizens in two major accidents, losses we have not remembered for a long time. The sacrifice, solidarity and responsibility of health professionals, rescue workers, volunteers and other well-meaning people who bridged ethnic, religious, political, and social differences to help those in need are our heroes for this year. Looking forward to the new 2022, let us turn to the hope and faith that will help us build a prosperous society in which we will all be equal before the law. A society that will take care of the weak, will value and reward the virtuous, in which young people will want to stay and prosper in their country, said Pendarovski.