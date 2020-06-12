President Stevo Pendarovski has decided not to extend the state of emergency. He agrees with the government’s position that declaring another state of emergency is not needed, despite the number of newly infected, which is over a hundred a day.

The president had an almost identical position as the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev that elections must take place and that the leaders of all parties should reach an agreement on the date. Pendarovski believes that the full OSCE /ODIHR mission cannot be expected in such conditions.