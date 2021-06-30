Politicians who deal with politics are worse than politicians who are just trying to interpret historical epochs. I sincerely regret the deeply misleading statement of the Portuguese Minister who undermined all the efforts made by her counterpart Silva from the same government months ago, said President Stevo Pendarovski, commenting on a statement of Portugal’s Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias, who said that the Macedonian language was once part of the Bulgarian.

He expressed hope that Slovenia would continue along the same path for the common interests of Bulgaria and Macedonia to find a solution.