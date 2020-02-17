About 3,000 protesters, mostly brought by bus from other cities, marched tonight at an event dubbed “Walk for Justice” organized by the ruling SDSM.

“Lider” team met with some of the pro-government protesters beside the buses they were brought with, but most of them did not know why they had come to march. There were some who still said that they had come to protest for justice.

We came to take a walk around the city and see what’s new, one of the protesters said.

They were also served sandwiches from the ruling party.

