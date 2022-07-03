Tonight the people once again gathered in front of the government building to say NO to the French proposal. At the national protest “Ultimatum – No thanks” tens of thousands of citizens came out and said a big NO to those who, as they say, sold out Macedonia.

The participants are against the acceptance of the French proposal to lift the Bulgarian veto and open the negotiations for Macedonia’s EU membership.

According to them, the denial of the right to self-determination and the conditioning of Macedonian European integration with the acceptance of unilateral erasure of cultural and historical distinctiveness and unilateral non-recognition of the language, is not part of the criteria for membership in the EU, nor a rule between the member states. And tonight the participants sent messages against the French proposal and urged the authorities not to sign it.

PHOTO: REPUBLIKA