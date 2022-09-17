Those people who are being fired by Arsovska have children going to school, students, loans, sick parents. Arsovska does not care about those 100 families who will now think about how they will survive the month, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Arsovska instead of projects and works, for which the people of Skopje gave their trust, started dismissing people from work, that is not the way the city should function.

VMRO-DPMNE says that some of the employees that Arsovska laid off were working since the previous structure in PE Water Supply and Sewerage, which Perinski inherited. All of them earned their salary with hard work, so now Arsovska’s first decision is to dismiss, with her principle “As of tomorrow you should be gone” while the city is filled with relatives, friends and associates of Arsovska.