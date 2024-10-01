The media has reported that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is experiencing internal dissatisfaction over the purported dissolution of some municipal organisations. The LDP vehemently refutes these allegations. The party declared this afternoon that “this information is completely unfounded and represents an attempt to manipulate the public.

It claimed that the information, which was disseminated by “individuals” who “spread fake news,” and which some of the dissolved municipal organisations used to accuse President Zajkova and the management of arbitrariness.

At the last Central Board, held on May 31, all LDP members present gave unanimous support to the leadership of the party. During the session, attempts by individuals to spread fake news were discussed and condemned as shameful and manipulative. “These same individuals were duly invited to the Central Board session, but they did not find the courage to face the members and explain their actions,” the party said.

“The LDP is still a single, cohesive party that is certain that these rumours won’t affect the party’s stances or stability.

Those who joined the LDP to achieve power then fought against the party’s decisions to maintain their positions are now making declarations following five months of keeping quiet and hiding. People behave in this predictable and expected way. Those same individuals held high positions during the LDP’s tenure in the government and expressed no disapproval of the current leadership at that time.

It’s noteworthy, though, that the party does not display even a single day of opposition job experience during their current tenure in opposition. These people are being remotely controlled from the outside, and their goal is to split up the party, but they will fail. The celebration served as a reminder that many more powerful people have abandoned history for more lucrative and personal pursuits, and everyone is aware of what happened to them.

Since the LDP is an ideological party rather than one motivated by self-serving or nepotistic goals, it will continue to exist and prosper.