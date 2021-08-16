Health Minister Venko Filipce said Monday that at the morning meeting with the Commission for Infectious Diseases, an additional measure was discussed, namely all citizens coming in and going out of the country will be required to provide a vaccine certificate, a negative PCR test or proof that they’ve had COVID-19.

The measure will be discussed tomorrow, said the Minister, and an additional decision will be made when it will be implemented, given that many citizens are out of the country at the moment.