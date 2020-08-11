A group of people gathered in front of the Universal Hall to protest against the announcements for its demolition.

At the gathering organized by the civil initiative “Solidarity for the Heart of Skopje”, people demanded reconstruction, not demolition of the Universal hall.

The reason for the gathering are the announcement of the authorities to replace the concert hall with a park that would also include an open air stage.

The initiative is also supported by a number of artists, actors, organizers, promoters and managers.