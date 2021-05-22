VMRO-DPMNE’s “MPs with the people” campaign resumed this weekend, with a large number of MPs holding numerous meetings with citizens in various settlements across Macedonia.

MP Igor Zdravkovski visited Friday the Municipality of Caska, where he stressed that the citizens are disappointed with Zaev and the local government because they did not fulfill their promises. This government did not bring a better life.

We visited the beautiful villages of Teovo and Omorani. As everywhere, so here, the residents are disappointed and worried about the direction in which the Republic of Macedonia is moving. The problems are the same everywhere but with a lot of dedication and work they can be resolved, the only thing missing is willingness from the authorities. But, as long as VMRO-DPMNE exists and as long as there is someone to take care of effectively solving the problems of the citizens, there will be hope, said Zdravkovski.

MP Mile Lefkov visited Saturday the municipality of Kratovo, and met with the residents of the villages Turalevo, Trnovac and Ketenovo. Lefkov talked to the residents about the daily problems they face, and which the government is ignoring.

Unemployment, catastrophic road infrastructure disables and complicates basic communication even between the first neighbors in these places. Never more, and no one is afraid of the regime anymore, is the message from these places, Lefkov said.

MP Daniela Hristova visited Saturday the municipality of Vinica, talked to the residents of the villages Istibanji, Jakimovo and Gradec. The residents pointed out that everything the mayor promised during the elections was forgotten.

Hristova added that instead of the promised projects, the residents received 50% more expensive water, even the public enterprise in charge of maintaining the greenery and public areas in the central rural area was not doing its job properly.