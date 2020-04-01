A coronavirus mobile app is being developed, following the example of other European countries, to monitor people in isolation, Health Minister Venko Filipce said at a press conference on Wednesday.

People in isolation will be monitored electronically, via an app we’re developing with the Ministry of Information Society and Administration, following the example of several European countries. It’s something that can be very useful, Filipce said.

He underlined that the app will be presented to the public as soon as it is developed.