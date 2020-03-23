Following the announcement by Zoran Zaev that officeholders, mayors, MPs and the public administration will receive a minimum salary of 14,500 denars in April and May in order to stimulate the economy affected by coronavirus, today the public had thousands of questions for SDSM officials.

Namely, the public through social networks asks whether Robert Popovski, Nikolce Tasevski, Radmila Sekerinska, Nikola Dimitrov, Mila Carovska, Oliver Spasovski and Damjan Manchevski, will give up their salaries in amount of over 70 thousand denars in MKD in solidarity with Macedonian citizens.

