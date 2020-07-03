VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with “360 Degrees”, that during the election campaign he visited a number of towns and villages, met with a large number of citizens, and what he felt was that the people want renewal.

The desire of the citizens in these elections is obvious and it happens on the ground every day because I visit 3 to 5 different places, I try to visit all of Macedonia in this election campaign and what I can feel, and is the reflection from the ground, from the citizens, is that in fact people really want renewal and are not happy with what has happened in the past three years, said Mickoski, adding that people want change.

