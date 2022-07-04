Some of the citizens who protested against the French proposal stayed in front of the government building all night, and set up tents, while others came with their vehicles.

The protest resumes today at 7 pm.

A large number of citizens attended Sunday’s national protest held under the slogan “ULTIMATUM – No thanks”. According to the participants, the denial of the right to self-determination and the conditioning of Macedonian European integration with the acceptance of unilateral erasure of cultural and historical distinctiveness and unilateral non-recognition of the language is not part of the criteria for membership in the EU nor a rule between member states