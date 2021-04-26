It is time for you Mickovski, you Stefce, you Apasiev, you Pavle, you Solza and the others who say that you want Zaev to fall, to unite around that goal. It was seen at the protest yesterday. People’s revolt is boiling. Let’s chase away the anti-Macedonian government as soon as possible. No more arguing with each other. Forget all bad things that happened between you. Work together to overthrow the quisling government of the Social Democrats.

This is how the actor Saso Tasevski commented on Sunday’s massive protest, where people demanded the reversal of the verdict on the events of April 27 and also expressed their dissatisfaction with the government for failing to provide vaccines, its poor management during the crisis, as well as the many affairs involving current government.