I am really sorry that the citizens of the city of Skopje are really disappointed, not with my work, not with someone else’s work, but with the work of Mayor Danela Arsovska, and what I am even more sorry because I think that Mayor Arsovska herself is disappointed by Danela and that is why in the past period we have witnessed the spreading of fake news in the public, said Zlatko Perinski in an interview with Kanal 5.

It is very symptomatic that a media outlet two days before the opening of a financial bid refers to a certain amount, that one bid is cheaper than the other by some 20 million euros, I think that such news was reported on Saturday, when practically the trouble began and we have witnessed it in the past three days, so it is very symptomatic, said Perinski.

In addition, he pointed out that Mayor Arsovska can exert whatever pressure she wants, and say whatever she wants, but that he is not a person who would knowingly commit a crime, just for the sake of satisfying someone’s personal whims and interests. He further pointed to the poor communication that the mayor had with him in the past period.

He emphasized that the interest of the people of Skopje is at risk because there are personal interests of some people here, but Perinski guaranteed that until Monday, according to the EIB reports, the process was assessed as crystal clear and urged the new director of Vodovod and the mayor not to play with such capital investments and projects. He again called on all relevant institutions to investigate the process, because according to reports he is confident that the process is, as Perinsky said, crystal clear.