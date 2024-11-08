During a visit to Slovenia, Local Administration Minister Zlatko Perinski met with representatives of the city of Ljubljana, which he sees as an example Macedonian cities should follow to be functional.

During his meeting with Ljubljana Mayor Zoran Jankovic, Minsiter Perinski discussed the experiences in managing the city, as well as the preparations for the changes in the law on local administration.

It was my honor to meet Mayor Jankovic, who is in his fifth term, which is proof enough that he runs the city successfully. His vision, dedication, transparent work and team effort, in synergy with the legal framework, guarantee success for the citizens. I think that Ljubljana is an excellent example of a city that cities in the region should follow, Perinski said, pointing to the work to reduce air pollution and the legal changes that allow to revoke the Mayor and the introduction of communal police.

During his visit to Ljubljana, Minister Perinski also visited the modern waste management facility in the city that covers 56 municipalities.