Skopje prosecutors informed the public that the perpetrator of the brutal murder two weeks ago is still at large. The 44 year old attacker killed a man he was previously gambling with in a casino in a normally safe part of Skopje.

The attacker shot the victim several times and then bashed him in the head with the pistol, before fleeing the scene. The victim is from Aracinovo near Skopje, an area known as the base of several large Albanian drug gangs.