Of the nine patients infected with coronavirus in the country, six are in stable condition, whereas the condition of three patients has worsened as they are people aged over 60, said Health Minister Venko Filipce at Thursday’s press conference.

He announced that a patient who came from Germany on March 7 tested for the virus this morning. The person had a fever and reported himself to the infectious diseases clinic.

The minister also said that a pandemic is expected to be declared worldwide, but there are no general recommendations for each country. However, the ministry in consultation with the WHO provides measures for the local population.