Zaklina Pesevska, MP from VMRO-DPMNE spoke in an interview with TV Alfa about the rally that VMRO-DPMNE will hold tonight in front of the government building, which will actually be a response to the disastrous policies that the SDSM-led government has been doing for the last 5 years.

The last preparations are already underway for tonight’s national rally here on the plateau in front of the government building. We have been preparing this rally for more than a month and in the last few days, in fact, the municipal committees are looking for additional vehicles so that as many people as possible can come. It tells us that there is huge dissatisfaction and this rally will be a strong message, a response to the disastrous policies we have witnessed for the last 5 years, she said.



The MP added that this rally will send a strong message that it is too much of the disastrous policies and national humiliations by the government.