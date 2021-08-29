The President of the Women’s Union of VMRO-DPMNE, Zaklina Pesevska wrote on Facebook that the Women’s Union gives clear and unequivocal support for the future mayor of Skopje Danela Arsovska.

The Women’s Union of VMRO-DPMNE and I, as president, give clear and unequivocal support to the future mayor of the City of Skopje Danela Arsovska. VMRO-DPMNE’s support for Danela Arsovska is an indicator of the party’s positive policy towards women in politics. Skopje needs something new. Skopje needs a woman for mayor!, she wrote.