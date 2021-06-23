Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Macedonia today, and issued a call for the opening of the long delayed EU accession talks that can run side by side with the historic negotiations between Macedonia and Bulgaria.

Szijjarto confirmed that the mood in Luxembourg yesterday was tense. Bulgaria blocked Macedonia again, as it demands more concessions from the Zaev regime on issues of national identity and history.

We respect the position of Sofia that the issues which are now being imposed are important to them. Our demand is that they give enough time for the issue with Skopje to be resolved and that the EU accession talks run in parallel with this, Szijjarto said.

The Foreign Minister confirmed that the countries supporting EU enlargement, like Hungary, were very frustrated with Bulgaria during the European Council in Luxembourg