Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told Bulgarian reporters covering his visit to Belgrade that he held a phone call with his Macedonian counterpart Dimitar Kovacevski.

As MIA reports from Sofia, Petkov, commenting on the damage done to the wreaths that the Bulgarian delegation laid on the grave of Goce Delcev in Skopje, said that there will always be provocateurs.

Petkov expects zero tolerance for provocations and believes that this will not slow down or prevent joint activities.