In a Sitel TV interview, conducted ahead of his visit to Macedonia tomorrow, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that Bulgaria will not push to negate the Macedonian identity or language.

In no way do we bring under question the identity and the language, Petkov said.

Bulgaria demands that Macedonia redefines its national identity and language as originating from the Bulgarian nation and language. Bulgarian officials are trying to declare 1944 as the year when the Macedonian nation and language were formed. It remains to be seen what position will Petkov take tomorrow, during his meeting with newly elected Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.