Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that there will be no signing of an agreement in late May, when he is likely to meet with Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski. According to Petkov, it is still not certain even that the traditional meeting in Rome, on the honoring of Ss. Cyril and Methodius will take place, but it is certain that there will be no agreement to be signed.

The meeting is still not finalized. One thing is certain, we are just continuing the constructive dialogue, but nothing specific will be signed, Petkov said.

In response, Kovacevski announced that he is not getting tied up in dates, strongly indicating that the European Council in June will not lead to a breakthrough. “There is a summit in June, but we are not orienting on dates. We are working on a solution that will be acceptable to both sides”, Kovacevski said.