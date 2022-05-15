Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that all in his country are agreed that Macedonia should be in the EU – in the long term.

All Bulgarians know that the rights of Bulgarians in Macedonia need to be protected. Our point is to be rid of the political rhetoric and to get to work. I expect that Macedonia will very quickly form some kind of an institution within the Government to advance the rights of Bulgarians, Petkov said.

The statement did not give any assurances that Bulgaria may lift its veto against Macedonia in time for the European Council in June.