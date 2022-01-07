Bulgaria’s position on the negotiation process with Macedonia is preserved as stated in the points of the coalition agreement, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said at Friday’s Parliament Q&A session in response to a question from former Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva. He confirmed that he will be in Skopje on January 18.
We will upgrade our position with five special commissions to improve relations, said the Bulgarian Prime Minister.
He cited the example of the infrastructure commission, one of five to be set up as there are no good transport links between the two countries.
We are ready to help our neighbors in the fight against corruption. In our coalition we have an absolutely clear common position, agreed before the eyes of the entire Bulgarian people. By going to the talks on January 18, we show that good neighborliness is a basic principle in relations with Macedonia, said Kiril Petkov.
Comments are closed for this post.