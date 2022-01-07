Bulgaria’s position on the negotiation process with Macedonia is preserved as stated in the points of the coalition agreement, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said at Friday’s Parliament Q&A session in response to a question from former Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva. He confirmed that he will be in Skopje on January 18.

We will upgrade our position with five special commissions to improve relations, said the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

He cited the example of the infrastructure commission, one of five to be set up as there are no good transport links between the two countries.