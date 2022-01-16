I or other members of the Bulgarian government have never spoken to the US Embassy in Bulgaria about recognizing the so-called Macedonian minority in the country. There is no such minority and such a minority cannot be discussed, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said when asked by Bulgarian BTV whether the Bulgarian government had discussed the issue with the US embassy.

Apart from the non-existence of the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria, Petkov said that there is a harmonized position of Bulgarian policy, confirmed by the National Security Advisory Council a week ago, that Bulgaria’s position towards Macedonia remained changed, and it has only been upgraded with working groups.

On the other hand, he confirmed the insistence and conditioning of the Bulgarian side, the Bulgarian minority in the Republic of Macedonia to enter the Constitution of the country, adding that he never stated an exact deadline for resolving the dispute.