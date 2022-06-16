The Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov will send today to the National Assembly the French proposal for lifting the veto on Macedonia and the start of negotiations for membership in the European Union. Petkov himself shared this in front of his closest associates, Bulgarian media reported.

Petkov said he was “familiar with the plan of how all this will happen: on Thursday it will be officially sent to all EU member states, and I will personally send it to parliament tomorrow.” Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz are behind me. We will accept it and then move on.”

Yesterday, at the very beginning of the meeting of the Council of Ministers, Petkov read his request, which was accepted, “the proposal of the French presidency to be immediately sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs.”