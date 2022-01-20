Before the meeting of his cabinet today, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that there is an opportunity to “accomplish something that wasn’t done for 30 years” in the relations with Macedonia.
After his visit to Skopje, Petkov seems enthusiastic to focus on the infrastructure and economy portions of the agenda, such as introducing a direct flight between Skopje and Sofia and finally finishing a railway and proper road link.
We can accomplish something that wasn’t done for 30 years. We have not a minute to lose in turning these positions into actual results, Petkov said.
