During his visit to Macedonia tomorrow, newly elected Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will also meet with VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, as well as with DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti.

Petkov will be welcomed by also newly elected Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, who is taking over from Zoran Zaev. The visit comes as Bulgaria continues to block Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks.