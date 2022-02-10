Chairman of the Commission for Infectious Diseases Aleksandar Petlickovski said late on Thursday that random COVID-19 testing will be conducted as of Monday to determine whether and how much the population is immune to COVID-19.

Such testing was conducted a year ago and it showed that about 30 percent of the people tested had some immunity.

He added that the testing is planned to be conducted on a sample of 1,000 respondents in Skopje, but announced that there is an opportunity to expand it throughout the country.