Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska is taking part June 15-16 at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of defense ministers at the NATO HQ in Brussels.

Petrovska and the defense ministers of the 29 allies will discuss two key topics for the Alliance – deterrence and defense, as well as burden-sharing. The Minister will also participate in a working dinner of the Ministers of Defense of NATO and the EU, Finland, Sweden, Ukraine and Georgia, at the meeting of the member states that contribute to the so-called strengthened presence of the Alliance in Latvia, as well as at the meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group.

At the NATO HQ, Minister Petrovska will meet with the Assistant Secretary General for Defense Investment, Camille Grand, and will hold several bilateral meetings with the defense ministers of the allied countries.