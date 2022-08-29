Despite being the most recent NATO member, Macedonia has proven it can serve as model that actively contributes to the region’s stability and security, Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska told the closing of the 10th Marshall Center Alumni Security Forum in Ohrid on Monday.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, Petrovska noted that it affects the security of Europe, including the Western Balkans, where there are still open issues that may disrupt security and stability. According to the minister, increased malignant foreign interference, hybrid challenges, cyber attacks and information manipulation campaigns have a great impact on security.

It is also necessary to continue the close cooperation of NATO and the EU, and even more active engagement in the region. Both NATO and the EU, allies and member states, need to find an innovative way to help close the remaining open issues between countries in this part of Europe. Now, more than ever, the Euro-Atlantic and EU integration of the region should be seen as a tool to improve security and consolidate stability in this part of Europe and beyond. A fully integrated Western Balkans will make Europe stronger, said Petrovska.