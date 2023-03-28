Instead of the named Dimitar Kovacevski, the minister herself came to the rostrum and thanked the prime minister for giving her the opportunity to answer personally to assure Kovacki that she is mentally healthy and stable to answer all the questions and lies that he persistently presents.

Petrovska did not dispute the veracity of the psychiatric expert opinion, but, according to her answer, it was Kovacki who caused her such a condition with his, as she said, unscrupulous lie. She said she has already started a court procedure.

What you have read is an extract from the expert report and it relates to my conduct regarding the unscrupulous lie that you told a few months ago. The reason for your rage and inability to deal with the lawsuit is what actually got you to the rostrum and reading that. We will see you in court for what is written in that expert report and what caused my behavior, and as I said a few months ago from this rostrum, we will see you in court for your lie, we will see you soon, said the minister.

To dismiss me, she reminded him, you don’t need the prime minister, but you can submit a vote of confidence against me yourself.