Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska at a session Friday of the Parliament Defense and Security Committee informed its members about the need of the Army to procure a modern air defense system.

The Ministry of Defense will procure a modern air defense system, for which it will conclude an agreement with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of France. It is about a multi-year procurement of a low-altitude air defense system, which should improve the combat readiness of the Army, and which is foreseen in accordance with the Plan for equipping and modernizing the Army. As a NATO member, the security of our skies is guaranteed by the allied air forces, and the procurement of the air defense system is complementary to the overall defense system of the country, informed the Ministry of Defense.