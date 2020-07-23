VMRO-DPMNE is turning over a new leaf, the part’s new Statute guarantees gender equality between women and men. Women receive protection under the Statute, which will guarantee equal representation, said Marija Petrusevska, president of the VMRO-DPMNE Petrovec branch.

Women will no longer need to fight for quotas in the party and politics. With the new Statute, VMRO-DPMNE introduces new standards, by which the party is the one that takes care of them and takes into account gender equality by force of the Statute. I congratulate the VMRO-DPMNE’s Union of Women, as well as all women in the party, this Statute is the fruit of our long-term commitment and work, with which we guaranteed the place of women in the party and politics, said Petrusevska.

The statute, she added, promotes equality and reflects the greatest European and democratic values.