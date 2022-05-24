Macedonian Archbishop Stefan expressed his gratitude to the Serbian Patriarch Porfirij for finally recognizing the Macedonian Orthodox Church, which declared its independence in 1967 but was not recognized by other Orthodox churches because of Serbian resistance

For 55 years we waited at the entrance. Finally our brother Porfirij came along and now we have someone to draw water from Jacob’s well, and we will show how fruitful our harvest will be. We see the beauty of Paradise no that we can share it with someone. And now, on the birthday of our church, we will have a joint service in the Queen of Cities, in Constantinople, said Archbishop Stefan.

It’s expected that the Ecumenical Patriarch will grant the full independence of the Macedonian Orthodox Church on a joint service that will take place in Phanar in Istanbul on June 12.